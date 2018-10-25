Will Pick n Pay CEO lose 1-million of his share options?

Without a significant and sustained hike in the Pick n Pay share price in the next few days group CEO Richard Brasher can wave goodbye to 1-million of his share options.

The five-year term of the options, which were granted to Brasher when he was appointed CEO in 2012, were extended for 12 months when they failed to meet the vesting condition in November 2017.

The condition was that the weighted average share price for the 20 days to November 14 2017 had to be at least R68.03.

Remuneration committee chair Hugh Herman says the committee made the decision to grant a 12-month extension at a special meeting in September 2017.

In his 2018 report, Herman says Brasher has successfully implemented the strategic action needed to "reset the long-term earnings trajectory of the group".

But the prevailing political and economic climate hit sentiment in the local equities market, says Herman. He also believes the share price has been hit by the impact of the R200m cost of the voluntary severance programme in the first half of 2018.

All in all, Herman and his committee say they were justified in pushing out the vesting date by 12 months.

They presumably assumed once the earnings trajectory was back on an upward track, market sentiment would lift the share to at least the required vesting level.

What they evidently hadn’t planned for was a fundamental rerating of the local equity market as foreign investors sought shelter from emerging markets.