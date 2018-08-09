Absa: Transformed and structured for growth

In its first outing back as an independent, Absa must be wondering if the 14 years under Barclays’ rule was worth it. But at the least it did help the bank transform from an Afrikaans-dominated former building society into a more rounded bank.

Current CEO and Barclays favourite Maria Ramos certainly has a more cosmopolitan image and background than her predecessor Steve Booysen, though she is no career banker.

Not everyone would have guessed it but the new Absa logo inside a circle is meant to symbolise the bank’s ambitions to be seen as digitally led and digitally capable, Ramos says.

With Absa’s notorious turnover of top management, Ramos must be longing for the day when she only has to keep the bots happy.

Rather than the basics of banking she likes to focus on initiatives such as the launch of Whats-App banking and Samsung Pay.

Not that these initiatives are all gimmicks. Its app-based personal loan platform in Kenya, called Timiza, has 2 million clients.

It would have been nice to celebrate independence from Barclays with spectacular results, but with the subdued economic climate it was not to be. "Normalised headline earnings", which is Absa’s calculation of profit after stripping out the financial impact of separating from Barclays, increased by 3% to R8.04bn.

Using the old IFRS accounting standards, which include these "one-off" profits items, Absa’s earnings fell 4% to R7.32bn.

Jaap Meijer, an analyst at Arqaam Capital, expects this to be the lowest growth of all the SA banks. Costs increased faster (4%) than revenue (3%), leading to what bank analysts call negative Jaws.

Before Barclays arrived in 2005, Absa’s corporate and merchant bank was a standing joke in the banking sector. Today, after training from Barclays, this unit is much stronger — providing about 20% of Absa’s headline earnings.