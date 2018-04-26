Clicks vs Dis-Chem: Battle of pharmacy giants

Clicks, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, kept up the pace in its half-year to February, turning in a 12.2% rise in operating profit to R942m, a 14.8% rise in headline EPS (HEPS) and a 16.5% rise in its interim dividend. Adding to the solid showing was an impressive 39.3% return on equity and cash flow after tax of R890m.

As always, health and beauty products were the big drivers of Clicks’s growth in its past half-year. Here Clicks excelled, lifting sales by 14.3% to an estimated R9.5bn.

"We achieved the health and beauty sales growth despite internal inflation of only 2.6%," says David Kneale, Clicks CEO since 2006. "On a same-store basis sales we’re up 8% and we gained market share in all categories."

Growth was heavily driven by promotions, which registered a 23.5% increase in sales and accounted for 37.6% of sales. "Consumers are looking for value," says Kneale.

Clicks’s sales performance left it and its close rival, Dis-Chem, running neck and neck. In its half-year to August, the then 118 primarily large-format store Dis-Chem achieved a 15% rise in retail sales to R8.78bn and an 8.6% rise in same-store sales.

From a retail operating profit perspective, in their latest half-year Clicks’s R793m put it ahead of Dis-Chem, with its R682m. From a profitability perspective, the two groups were again neck and neck, with Clicks’s operating profit margin at 7.5% and Dis-Chem’s at 7.8%.