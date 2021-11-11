GLOBAL MARKETS: Ask the twitterati

Ask the twitterati

Elon Musk has asked Twitter users to decide if he should sell more than $20bn worth of his Tesla shares and pay tax — and the online crowd responded with a resounding "yes".

Musk’s apparent willingness to cash in a tenth of his stock and incur a tax bill of more than $4bn follows a proposal in the US that billionaires should pay tax on their unrealised capital gain.

Last month, Musk tweeted: "Eventually, they run out of other people’s money and then they come for you."

Financial Times