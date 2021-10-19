GLOBAL MARKETS: Bury the hatchet

Bury the hatchet

The Kremlin’s ambassador to the EU has called on Europe to mend ties with Moscow to avoid future gas shortages, but insisted that Russia had nothing to do with the recent jump in prices. Vladimir Chizhov said he expected Gazprom, the state-controlled exporter that supplies 35% of European gas needs, to respond swiftly to instructions from President Vladimir Putin to adjust output. "Change adversary to partner and things get resolved easier … when the EU finds enough will to do this, they will know where to find us."

Financial Times