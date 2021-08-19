GLOBAL MARKETS: Still life in China Inc

Investors are piling into Chinese chip, software and biotech groups at a record pace while paring their bets on e-commerce, as they try to align with Beijing’s policy priorities. President Xi Jinping has led a regulatory assault on internet platforms this year, hitting food delivery, e-commerce, fintech, gaming and education. But the state’s desire to advance technologies such as high-end manufacturing has boosted other companies.

Financial Times

Shipping snarl-ups

The closure of a terminal at the world’s third-busiest container port, Ningbo-Zhoushan, is only the latest sign that the turmoil in ocean shipping could run into next year. Importers and exporters are fighting to recoup a rise in shipping costs, which have soared to about $15,800 to move a 40ft container from China to the US west coast — a tenfold jump on pre-pandemic levels and up by half on last month, according to data provider Freightos. Chronic delays and soaring costs may leave demand unmet and push up consumer prices.

Financial Times