Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Still life in China Inc

19 August 2021 - 05:00
BOOMING: The value of venture capital investment into Chinese semiconductor companies increased 446% in the second quarter compared to the first, to a record $8.9bn, according to data from Preqin. Picture: Bloomberg/Billy H.C. Kwok
BOOMING: The value of venture capital investment into Chinese semiconductor companies increased 446% in the second quarter compared to the first, to a record $8.9bn, according to data from Preqin. Picture: Bloomberg/Billy H.C. Kwok

Investors are piling into Chinese chip, software and biotech groups at a record pace while paring their bets on e-commerce, as they try to align with Beijing’s policy priorities. President Xi Jinping has led a regulatory assault on internet platforms this year, hitting food delivery, e-commerce, fintech, gaming and education. But the state’s desire to advance technologies such as high-end manufacturing has boosted other companies.

Financial Times

Shipping snarl-ups

The closure of a terminal at the world’s third-busiest container port, Ningbo-Zhoushan, is only the latest sign that the turmoil in ocean shipping could run into next year. Importers and exporters are fighting to recoup a rise in shipping costs, which have soared to about $15,800 to move a 40ft container from China to the US west coast — a tenfold jump on pre-pandemic levels and up by half on last month, according to data provider Freightos. Chronic delays and soaring costs may leave demand unmet and push up consumer prices.

Financial Times

Xi’s speed and ardour set investors’ nerves on edge

The regulatory storm and uncertain implementation are roiling markets and could face calls for moderation
World
1 week ago

BRIAN KANTOR: Living with risk in uncertain investment times

A share in Naspers or Prosus has become much more risky to hold, and therefore less valuable
Opinion
1 week ago

TONY LEON: Beijing’s mood-souring tech clampdown shows power of totalitarian state

Naspers’s downswing would have affected shareholders such as the late Jonathan Ball
Opinion
1 week ago

Xi Jinping smoke signals key for investors

Reading the signals from Beijing has always been a crucial component of doing business in China
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Battle of the bank laggards
Money & Investing
2.
Why Sasol is never going back to R500
Money & Investing
3.
What does Sasria’s material damage cover include?
Money & Investing
4.
MTN eyes first or second — or nothing
Money & Investing
5.
Pennystocks on the JSE to buy, and avoid
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.