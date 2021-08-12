GLOBAL MARKETS: Builders gonna build
Industry bosses are predicting a worldwide construction ‘super-cycle’
Industry bosses are predicting a worldwide construction "super-cycle" that is set to fuel demand for building materials as governments pump billions of dollars into post-pandemic infrastructure projects.
Jan Jenisch, CEO of Holcim, the world’s largest cement producer, forecast that a boom in global construction would carry on for years as developed nations step up spending on modernising infrastructure. Holcim recently posted record first-half earnings and upgraded its full-year guidance.
Financial Times
Biden breakthrough
The US senate is set to pass a $1-trillion package to invest in America’s crumbling infrastructure with significant Republican support, a bipartisan vote that will be seen as a major legislative achievement of Joe Biden’s young presidency. Senators voted 68-29 to end the debate on the infrastructure bill, with 18 Republicans joining Democrats in clearing the procedural hurdle, a rare cross-aisle display.
