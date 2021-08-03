GLOBAL MARKETS: Elon’s aha moment

Elon’s aha moment

Tesla overcame severe supply chain problems in the latest quarter, boosting its profit margins and pushing its revenue above Wall Street expectations. Revenue reached just less than $12bn, up 97% from a year before. The company’s all-important gross profit margin from automotive operations reached 28.4%.

But Elon Musk, whose relationship with Wall Street has often been frayed, used the upbeat moment to disclose that he would no longer take part in most Tesla earnings calls.

Financial Times