GLOBAL MARKETS: Don’t fear the great inflation

A top investor at the world’s biggest hedge fund says he does not expect a repeat of the "Great Inflation" that took hold in the 1970s, in the latest sign that many big money managers are positioning for more subdued price pressure. Bob Prince, who runs Bridgewater Associates with Ray Dalio, argues that long-running deflationary forces will curtail recent price rises and while "you are going to get some inflation" it will be "moderate".

No port in a storm

Weeks of disruption at the world’s third-largest container terminal in Shenzhen, China, have put a huge strain on the already stretched global shipping industry, worsening supply chain delays around the world. Yantian terminal closed for almost a week in late May after port workers tested positive for Covid; weeks later, productivity has only recovered to about 70% of normal levels. The cost of sending a 40ft container on the Asia to North Europe route recently topped $11,000 for the first time, up from $2,000 last October, according to Freightos.

