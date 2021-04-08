Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Cometh the taxman

08 April 2021 - 05:00
PAY UP! Under Biden’s plans, the US corporate tax rate would rise from 21% to 28%, a sharp reversal from the cuts rolled out under Donald Trump. The plan would also add a global minimum tax of 21% to target tax havens. Picture: Bloomberg/Stefani Reynolds
No sooner had US President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion stimulus package passed than attention turned to his big spending bill for infrastructure — and the tax rises that are likely to pay for it. For equity markets, the tax increases proposed by Democrats to fund the $2-trillion package could get quite costly quickly. Goldman Sachs has calculated that Biden’s tax plan would knock 9% off EPS for companies in the S&P 500 next year.

Financial Times

Out on their ear

Credit Suisse’s chief risk and compliance officer and the head of its investment bank are leaving the bank, which this week announced $4.7bn of losses from the blow-up of Archegos Capital. The Archegos loss will push the bank to a first-quarter loss of about Sf900m ($960m).

As a result, Credit Suisse suspended its Sf1.5bn share buyback programme and cut its dividend by two-thirds to Sf0.10 per share. The group also announced investigations by external parties into the events leading up to the Archegos debacle.

Financial Times

JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Could Archegos happen in SA?

Archegos had a highly concentrated portfolio financed with leverage of more than 500%, and failed to shore up its collateral
Opinion
7 hours ago

Heads roll at Credit Suisse after huge loss on Archegos

Scandal-hit bank overhauls leadership of its investment and risk units
Companies
2 days ago

Biden talks up ‘big and bold’ $2.25-trillion infrastructure plan

Republicans are already laughing off the plan over its corporate tax hikes, while some Democrats say the bill needs to be bigger
World
1 week ago

