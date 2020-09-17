Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Let the chips fall

17 September 2020 - 05:00
NVIDIA SWOOPS: Arm’s technology is at the heart of the more than 1-billion smartphones sold annually. Chips that use its code and its layouts are in everything from factory equipment to home electronics. Picture: Bloomberg/Toru Hanai
Nvidia has agreed to buy SoftBank Group’s chip division, Arm Ltd, for $40bn, taking control of some of the most widely used electronics technology in the semiconductor industry’s largest deal yet.

Nvidia will pay $21.5bn in stock and $12bn in cash for the UK-based chip designer.

SoftBank shares were driven 10% higher on news of the deal and renewed talks for the company going private.

Bloomberg

Regrets, I got a few

Tiffany & Co is suing to force LVMH to go through with its $16bn acquisition, while LVMH says it will sue Tiffany to get out of it, in the latest broken deal to wind up in the Delaware Court of Chancery, the premier venue for US business litigation.

The acrimony between the companies escalated after LVMH moved to back out of its purchase of the iconic jeweller. CEO Bernard Arnault reportedly asked for help from the French government in an effort to pull out of the deal.

Bloomberg

GLOBAL MARKETS: Behold the whale

Shareholders in SoftBank wiped nearly $9bn off its market value this week after revelations that the Japanese conglomerate was the mystery "whale" ...
1 week ago

