Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Branson’s Galactic pitch

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic plans to go public via a New York cash shell led by former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya

11 July 2019 - 05:00
NEW SPACE: Virgin Galactic, which aims to take passengers into space, said on Tuesday that it would merge with Social Capital Hedosophia, which is publicly traded in New York. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
NEW SPACE: Virgin Galactic, which aims to take passengers into space, said on Tuesday that it would merge with Social Capital Hedosophia, which is publicly traded in New York. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic plans to go public via a New York cash shell led by former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya. The company, with an enterprise value of $1.5bn, would open space to more investors and to "thousands of new astronauts", Branson said. The cash shell, Social Capital Hedosophia, raised $700m and was pitched as a way to bring tech companies to the market without the hassle of an IPO.

Financial Times

Deutsche cuts

In its latest efforts to restructure itself, Deutsche Bank is laying off 18,000 staff, a fifth of its workforce. Essentially a local bank that tried to become (and for a while became) a global investment bank, Deutsche never recovered from the 2008 financial crisis. Now, after a decade of scandals, fines and a falling share price, it has decided to go back to its old-fashioned business of helping small and medium-sized German businesses. It is sticking about $300bn in risky assets into a so-called "bad bank".

MoneyWeek

THE LEX COLUMN: Sewing’s stitch in time to save Deutsche Bank

German banking group’s new CEO takes a tough decision to shed its investment banking arm
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Capitec’s Michiel le Roux: it’s cosy under the ...
Money & Investing
2.
Old Mutual: bruised — but ignore the noise
Money & Investing
3.
Growthpoint, Investec take Africa gamble
Money & Investing
4.
ANALYSE THIS: Capicraft’s Drikus Combrinck
Money & Investing / Analyse This
5.
Prescribed assets: a high price
Money & Investing

Related Articles

Deutsche Bank being investigated again, this time for 1MDB scandal

Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank resize means job losses in SA

Companies / Financial Services

EDITORIAL: Deutsche Bank: from hubris to a tail between its legs

Opinion / Editorials

Deutsche Bank aims to boost wealth management as part of reinvention

Companies

JOHN GAPPER: Banks and the absence of any bond with employees

Opinion / Columnists

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic goes public

Companies

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit set to test rocket in US, source says

Companies

The future of travel in five different modes

Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.