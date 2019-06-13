GLOBAL MARKETS: SA loses top gold position to Ghana

SA’s gold industry has suffered yet another humiliation: losing its status as continental leader to Ghana.

The country that led global gold production for a century is now Africa’s second-largest gold producer. In 2018, SA’s output dropped to 4.2-million ounces, while Ghana’s climbed to 4.8-million ounces, thanks to lower costs, new developments and friendlier investment policies.

Bloomberg

Tesla’s staff woes hurt its standing

Tesla’s rankings at two high-profile job websites have declined, suggesting that job dissatisfaction at the electric car company is intensifying amid layoffs, strategy shifts and executive turnover.

Tesla is placed 16th on LinkedIn’s annual "Top Companies 2019" list. It held the fifth and sixth spots in 2018 and 2017 respectively. It lost $700m in the first quarter and recorded a drop in vehicle deliveries.

Wall Street is also souring on Tesla; the company’s shares have fallen 39% so far this year.

Reuters