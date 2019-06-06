GLOBAL MARKETS: Walmart by degrees

Rates go down under

In a bid to kick-start the economy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has cut interest rates 0.25 percentage points to a record low 1.25%. It’s the first time the RBA has used this policy lever in almost three years, the longest run of interest rate stability in Oz history. ANZ, the first of the big four banks to react, cut rates by just 0.18 percentage points. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg urged the other big banks to pass on the full cut. Two did.

Sydney Morning Herald