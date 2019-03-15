Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: US authority scrutinises pricing at exchanges

The US Securities & Exchange Commission is investigating whether the multitiered pricing system used by stock exchanges favours large brokers at the expense of small ones

15 March 2019 - 13:25
FAIR OR FOUL? If the US Securities and & Exchange Commission finds the tiered pricing structure to be unfair, exchanges could be forced to simplify their pricing models, potentially costing them millions of dollars in fees. Picture: 123RF/YOORAN PARK
The US Securities & Exchange Commission is apparently investigating whether the multitiered pricing system used by stock exchanges favours large brokers at the expense of small ones. Wall Street banks and other huge traders get hefty rebates based on how much business they funnel to exchanges. The result is that big users can end up trading for free, while small brokers pay substantial fees

Freight firms’ forecasts raise fear of slowing economy

Deutsche Post DHL Group last week forecast profit growth that lagged expectations, but played down concerns over global trade, saying more complex supply chains could benefit its business. In December FedEx also jolted investors with a steeper-than-expected cut in its 2019 profit forecast.

Reuters

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Who’s the Boss now?

German fashion house Hugo Boss says it expects its operating profit to rise faster than sales in 2019
Money & Investing
2 months ago

