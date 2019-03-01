Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Former Enron boss released

Jeffrey Skilling, the former boss of Enron Corp who was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his conviction on charges stemming from the company’s collapse, has been released

01 March 2019 - 13:56
COLLAPSE: Enron’s disintegration in 2001 threw thousands out of people out of work, sparked federal probes and prompted the US Congress to crack down on corporate accounting abuses. Picture: BLOOMBERG NEWS/CRAIG HARTLEY
Jeffrey Skilling, the former boss of Enron Corp who was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his conviction on charges stemming from the company’s collapse, has been released from federal custody, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A spokesperson for the US Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Skilling was scheduled to be released last Thursday, but declined to provide further details.

RCom seeks lenders’ nod

India’s Reliance Communications (RCom) has urged its lenders to allow the release of 2.60-billion rupees directly to telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson.

RCom said it had received the sum as income tax refunds and it is lying in its bank account.

Last week India’s Supreme Court found Anil Ambani, chair of the debt-laden RCom, guilty of contempt of court for wilfully failing to pay 5.5-billion rupees to Ericsson.

Reuters

