Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: BB&T to buy SunTrust

A more permissive regulatory environment has culminated in the biggest bank merger since the 2007-2009 financial crisis

14 February 2019 - 05:00
BUMPER MERGER: BB&T and SunTrust say the combined bank would will produce annual cost savings of around about $1.6bn by 2022. The merger will pressure other regional banks to consider their own deals, analysts say. Picture: BLOMBERG/EVE EDELHEIT
BUMPER MERGER: BB&T and SunTrust say the combined bank would will produce annual cost savings of around about $1.6bn by 2022. The merger will pressure other regional banks to consider their own deals, analysts say. Picture: BLOMBERG/EVE EDELHEIT

A more permissive regulatory environment culminated on Thursday in the biggest bank merger since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and more deals are likely, analysts and investors say. BB&T says it will buy rival SunTrust Banks for about $28bn in stock. The combined company will operate under a new name and have about $442bn in assets, $301bn in loans and $324bn in deposits. It will rival US Bancorp, which has about $467bn in assets.

Sony perks up

Sony announced its first-ever share buyback on Friday, worth ¥100bn, helping its stock recover from the hammering it received earlier in the week when the technology firm reported lacklustre earnings.

The announcement marked Japan’s second major buyback this week after technology investor SoftBank Group said it would repurchase ¥600bn of stock on Wednesday, boosting its share price.

Both stocks had been under pressure prior to the announcements, reflecting investor unease over the outlook for the global technology industry amid falling demand in China.

Reuters

Sony shifts UK HQ to avoid Brexit disruption

Japanese electronics company moves its European headquarters to the Netherlands
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
No sacred cows at Investec
Money & Investing
2.
Hulamin: Bloated and battling
Money & Investing
3.
Standard Bank, Absa in the line of fire
Money & Investing
4.
Montauk facing the big question
Money & Investing
5.
Laying bare the ransacking at Steinhoff
Money & Investing

Related Articles

US banks SunTrust and BB&T launch $66bn megamerger

Companies / Financial Services

Morgan Stanley’s $900m Solium deal eyes younger clients

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.