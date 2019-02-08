Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Juul sales rocket to $1bn

Marlboro maker Altria Group says e-cigarette maker Juul Labs posted more than $1bn in revenue in 2018

08 February 2019 - 12:38
ON FIRE: Juul’s refill kit pod volumes grew nearly 600% in 2018 and also. It expects US e-vapor cigarette volume to grow at a compounded annual rate of 15%-20% through to 2023, the company said. Picture: BLOOMBERG/GABBY JONES
ON FIRE: Juul’s refill kit pod volumes grew nearly 600% in 2018 and also. It expects US e-vapor cigarette volume to grow at a compounded annual rate of 15%-20% through to 2023, the company said. Picture: BLOOMBERG/GABBY JONES

Juul sales rocket to $1bn

Marlboro maker Altria Group says e-cigarette maker Juul Labs posted more than $1bn in revenue in 2018, up from about $200m a year earlier, the first official growth figures for the vaping product. Altria paid $12.8bn for a 35% stake in Juul in December 2018, getting a foothold in a segment that is quickly becoming an attractive alternative for smokers. The cigarette maker sees e-cigarettes as a path to growth.

In November, the US Food & Drug Administration announced curbs on sales of flavoured e-cigarette products, including Juul’s mango and cool cucumber.

Nomura eyes changes

Nomura Holdings has put its wholesale business under review after the segment drove Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank to its heaviest quarterly loss in nearly 10 years. The wholesale business serves corporations and institutional investors. Nomura’s struggles highlight the challenges it faces in transforming the bank, with the goal of cutting dependence on volatile markets and building up stable revenue flows.

Reuters

Juul sounds out Indonesia for growth and targets other Asian countries

JUUL-EXPANSION/ASIA (REPEAT, EXCLUSIVE, PIX, GRAPHIC):RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Juul sounds out Indonesia for expansion, other Asian countries in its sights
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Inside the great Shoprite meltdown
Money & Investing / Results
2.
Brexit: SA firms with UK ties brace for the worst
Money & Investing
3.
Capitec thriving, not just surviving
Money & Investing
4.
Vodacom: not much value for money
Money & Investing

Related Articles

Top US doctor urges 'aggressive' action against e-cigarettes
World

THE LEX COLUMN: Last gasp for menthol still some years away
Opinion

Big tobacco’s hopes for vaping go up in smoke
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Juul has a fit of the vapers as rivals create copycat e-cigarettes
Companies

THE LEX COLUMN: BAT and vaping are not giving companies a cigarette break
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.