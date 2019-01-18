Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Goldman Sachs eyes cash management

The global investment banking powerhouse aims to start the service in the first half of 2020

18 January 2019 - 11:13
GOING AFTER CASH: Goldman Sachs is about halfway to a goal management set in 2017 to generate $5bn more in annual revenue by next year, largely by boosting reliable, fee-based businesses. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NICKY LOH
GOING AFTER CASH: Goldman Sachs is about halfway to a goal management set in 2017 to generate $5bn more in annual revenue by next year, largely by boosting reliable, fee-based businesses. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NICKY LOH

Goldman Sachs is considering paying big multinational corporations more for their deposits than other banks as it paves the way for its entry into a mundane but prized business: managing cash. The global investment banking powerhouse and fifth-largest US bank, which is six months into building the required technology, aims to start the service in the first half of 2020. The bank could offer existing corporate clients more on deposits if they sign up for Goldman’s cash management services.

BMW group sales up in 2018

BMW’s group sales went up 1.1% worldwide in 2018 to 2,490,664 vehicles, the company said on Friday, adding that it expected a slight increase this year despite challenging market conditions.

BMW brand sales increased by 1.8% worldwide in 2018, to 2,125,026 vehicles, the company said, with December sales rising 1.3%. The group’s December sales fell 0.7% compared with the previous year.

Reuters

Goldman Sachs shares climb on higher revenue

Goldman trading revenue higher than expected
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Ellies goes to war with shareholders
Money & Investing
2.
Sibanye stares down Amcu
Money & Investing
3.
Listed property: the best and worst stocks
Money & Investing
4.
Trustco’s rebound defies dour mood
Money & Investing

Related Articles

New cars set to give SA a volt jolt
Business

Our favourite cars of 2018
Life / Motoring

Volkswagen delivered 10.8-million cars in 2018 as German carmaker targets world ...
Companies / Industrials

Morgan Stanley suffers worst bond-trading slump on Wall Street
Companies / Financial Services

Saudi’s Riyad Bank picks Goldman to advise on talks with NCB, say sources
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.