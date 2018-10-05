Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Metal tariffs cost Ford $1bn

Steel and aluminium tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have cost Ford Motor Company about $1bn in profits

05 October 2018 - 13:14
TRUMP TARIFF BACKFIRES: While the vast majority of steel and aluminum aluminium that Ford Motor Company uses for US production is made domestically, it has said the tariffs could result in higher domestic commodity prices. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN
TRUMP TARIFF BACKFIRES: While the vast majority of steel and aluminum aluminium that Ford Motor Company uses for US production is made domestically, it has said the tariffs could result in higher domestic commodity prices. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN

Steel and aluminium tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have cost Ford Motor Company about $1bn in profits, its CEO said this week. Honda Motor Company said higher steel prices have brought "hundreds of millions of dollars" in new costs. "We source most of that in the US anyway. If it goes on any longer, it will do more damage." Ford CEO James Hackett said at a Bloomberg conference.

France doesn’t plan to sell stake in Air France-KLM

France has no plans to sell its stake in Air France-KLM and the priority is to increase the competitiveness of the group’s French unit, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday. He was responding to comments made by Air France-KLM’s new CEO, Benjamin Smith, who told the Financial Times the state was prepared to sell its 14% stake. "That is not one of the options," Le Maire told franceinfo radio.

Reuters

FT: What’s good for Mexico may not be good for the US motor industry

Both GM and Ford’s shares are down and their core business in slow decline; a conference call will not help this particularly
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Capitec eats the big banks’ lunch
Money & Investing / Results
2.
MTN’s Nigerian roulette
Money & Investing
3.
Big hopes for giant gold mining merger
Money & Investing
4.
Sanlam’s Dawie to the rescue at Alexander Forbes
Money & Investing

Related Articles

Finance minister assures France it will not sell stake in Air France
Companies

Air France-KLM new boss pledges to invest half his hefty salary in the airline
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.