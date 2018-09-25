Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Beetle’s finish line

The end of the Beetle comes at a turning point for Volkswagen

25 September 2018 - 11:55
Volkswagen is gearing up to launch a wave of electric vehicles to appeal to a new generation of environmentally conscious consumers — the children and grandchildren of the 1960s Beetle enthusiasts. Picture: BLOOMBERG/Luke Sharrett
Volkswagen is gearing up to launch a wave of electric vehicles to appeal to a new generation of environmentally conscious consumers — the children and grandchildren of the 1960s Beetle enthusiasts. Picture: BLOOMBERG/Luke Sharrett

Volkswagen says it will stop producing its iconic Beetle car in 2019, ending a model that looked backward to the 1960s counterculture as the automaker prepares for a leap towards a future of mass-market electric cars. The end of the Beetle comes at a turning point for Volkswagen. The German automaker’s past three years have been rocked by the fallout from a scandal caused by its admitted cheating on diesel-emissions tests.

Roche in efficiency drive

Roche, the world’s biggest producer of cancer drugs, is stepping up cost cuts in an efficiency drive made unavoidable by competition from cut-price copies of three mega-brands from its US Genentech biotech stable. The Swiss company has some of the industry’s most admired research and development labs but it is battling to increase medicine sales as its biotech portfolio ages and rivalry intensifies.

CEO Severin Schwan is confident he can fill the sales gap but expects only "moderate growth" into 2019 before a "re-acceleration" around 2021-2022.

Reuters

VW to stop production of the Beetle in 2019

VW sold 11,151 Beetles in the US in the first eight months of 2018, down 2.2% from the same period a year earlier
Companies
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MMI learns the tough realities of Africa
Money & Investing
2.
Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital soars
Money & Investing
3.
Richemont finds a new online paradigm
Money & Investing
4.
Why Aspen is ripe for a takeover
Money & Investing

Related Articles

Big Pharma is leaving the field of antibiotic research in droves
Companies

THE LEX COLUMN: US drugs: surface tension
Opinion

Swiss drug maker Roche welcomes US tax change booster for 2018
Companies

How the state's deal with Roche for cancer drug will help
National

VW to discuss future of suspended Audi CEO Rupert Stadler
Companies

VW dealt blow in emissions case as judge questions memo
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.