Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Another Brexit blow as Panasonic leaves London

Panasonic is to move its European headquarters from London to Amsterdam in October to avoid potential tax issues linked to Brexit

07 September 2018 - 11:33
MOVING: Of the Panasonic’s London employees based out of its London office, 10 to 20 engaged in financial operations and auditing and financial operations will be moved to the Netherlands; with only investor relations staff will remain staying, the Nikkei report said. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL MORRIS
MOVING: Of the Panasonic’s London employees based out of its London office, 10 to 20 engaged in financial operations and auditing and financial operations will be moved to the Netherlands; with only investor relations staff will remain staying, the Nikkei report said. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL MORRIS

Panasonic is to move its European headquarters from London to Amsterdam in October to avoid potential tax issues linked to Brexit, the Nikkei Asian Review reported last week. The move to continental Europe will also help the company avoid any barriers to the flow of people and goods, Panasonic Europe CEO Laurent Abadie told Nikkei. Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

Emissions mission slows carmakers

German carmaker Volkswagen says only half its VW-branded passenger car models in Germany are compliant with a new pollution standard, thanks to a much tougher emissions testing regime. As of this month, cars in the EU must comply with the worldwide harmonised light vehicle test procedure, but Volkswagen has gained regulatory clearance for only seven of its 14 main model lines.

Carmakers including Daimler, Volkswagen and supplier Valeo have cut profit expectations, blaming a slowdown in sales triggered in part by delays in getting vehicles certified to the new standard.

Reuters

New Brexit poll shows swing vote to remain in Europe

The new polling shows 59% of voters would now vote to remain in the bloc, the highest of any poll since 2016
World
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank spoils Discovery Bank launch
Money & Investing
2.
Economy’s woes could hurt AdvTech, Curro
Money & Investing
3.
Old Mutual: dominant and flush with cash
Money & Investing / Results
4.
Listed property goes from not bad to far worse
Money & Investing

Related Articles

Scramble to clarify EU’s mixed messages on Chequers plan
World / Europe

Bank of England governor ready to stay on to help smooth Brexit
World / Europe

Change is in the air as the state rises in the new world economy
Opinion

Theresa May gets slings and arrows from both sides
World / Europe

Volkswagen's Herbert Diess cleans house
Life / Motoring

With VW’s launch of 2,000 electric cars, it begins push into next-generation ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.