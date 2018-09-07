CHECKOUT COUNTER: Aston Martin plans to list in London

2. ‘Thriller’ suit is back

Hugo Boss has announced that it will mark Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday by reissuing the suit worn on the cover of Thriller. Only 100 are being made and they will sell for $1,195.

The German fashion house won widespread acclaim for the 1982 design, which consisted of a white jacket and trousers. The new version will have a narrower silhouette and buttons on the jacket cuffs.