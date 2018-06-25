GLOBAL MARKETS: Google looks east

Banking on success

Midsized bank CYBG has agreed a £1.7bn all-share deal to acquire Virgin Money, which it says will create the UK’s sixth-largest bank and challenge the country’s top four lenders.

Through the deal, on the same terms as CYBG’s sweetened bid in June, Virgin Money shareholders will receive 1.2125 CYBG shares per Virgin Money share and own about 38% of the combined group. Richard Branson owns about 35% of Virgin Money.