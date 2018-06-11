Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Icahn sells Herbalife shares

Carl Icahn has sold Herbalife stock worth roughly US$552m back to the company

11 June 2018 - 11:14
PRUNING: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn remains Herbalife’s biggest owner after cutting his stake to 35.2m million shares from 45.7m, million, which represented a 26.2% stake. Picture: BLOOMBERG/VICTOR J. BLUE
PRUNING: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn remains Herbalife’s biggest owner after cutting his stake to 35.2m million shares from 45.7m, million, which represented a 26.2% stake. Picture: BLOOMBERG/VICTOR J. BLUE

Carl Icahn, who sparred for years with short-seller William Ackman over the future of Herbalife Nutrition, said last week he had sold Herbalife stock worth roughly US$552m back to the company, trimming his stake to 21%. The sale comes about three months after Ackman ended his campaign against the company.

SoftBank joins GM in self-driving cars race

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp will invest $2.25bn in General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit Cruise. The deal validates the Detroit car maker’s leadership in self-driving vehicles and sent GM shares up nearly 13%. The move, by SoftBank’s $100bn Vision Fund, is one of the highest-profile, largest investments to date in self-driving technology, an industry that could revolutionise transportation but faces engineering, safety and regulatory challenges as well as scepticism among potential users.

Reuters

Carl Icahn’s decision to sell stake in Herbalife leads to stock’s plunge

Icahn has been a public supporter of Herbalife as it battled short-seller Bill Ackman, who claims it is a pyramid scheme
Companies
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
GLOBAL MARKETS: Icahn sells Herbalife shares
Money & Investing / Global Markets
2.
Advanced Health in battle for its life
Money & Investing
3.
Gourmet Burger Kitchen leaves a nasty taste for ...
Money & Investing
4.
African Bank ready to put past behind it
Money & Investing

Related Articles

SoftBank invests $2.25bn in General Motors’s autonomous-vehicle unit
Companies

SoftBank’s billionaire CEO ends talks with Swiss Re
Companies

Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason redouble efforts to shake up Xerox
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.