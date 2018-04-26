Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Jana takes a bite of Pinnacle Foods

Activist investor Jana Partners has disclosed a 9.1% stake in Pinnacle Foods

26 April 2018 - 13:40
CASH INJECTION: KICKER Several analysts say said Takeda, Japan’s biggest drug maker by sales, will need to substantially raise the cash component of its offer to make it attractive to London-listed Shire’s shareholders.
CASH INJECTION: KICKER Several analysts say said Takeda, Japan’s biggest drug maker by sales, will need to substantially raise the cash component of its offer to make it attractive to London-listed Shire’s shareholders.

Sugaring the pill?

Takeda Pharmaceutical shares lost almost 5% of their value on Friday as investors fretted over the size of the deal the Japanese company would have to make to seal its record-breaking purchase of Shire Plc.

Shire has rejected Takeda’s US$63bn cash-and-stock conditional offer, saying the offer — and two previous offers — significantly undervalued its growth prospects and drugs in development. The rare-disease drug maker says talks to determine "whether a further, more attractive, proposal may be forthcoming" will continue.

A successful bid would propel the company into the top ranks of global drug makers in Japan’s largest-ever outbound deal.

Jana takes a bite of Pinnacle

Activist investor Jana Partners has disclosed a 9.1% stake in Pinnacle Foods and says it will seek talks with the company on a range of subjects, including a possible sale of the packaged foods maker and the composition of its board. Investors have for some time circled Pinnacle, which makes Duncan Hines baking mixes and Vlasic Pickles, and some have hoped for a merger.

Reuters

Shire offloads its cancer drug unit

The rare diseases specialist considers returning proceeds from the sale to shareholders through a buy-back
Companies
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
GLOBAL MARKETS: Jana takes a bite of Pinnacle ...
Money & Investing / Global Markets
2.
Pick n Pay’s Brasher delivers the goods
Money & Investing / Results
3.
Hammerson, Intu deal up in the air
Money & Investing
4.
Cottoning On to online
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.