GLOBAL MARKETS: Samsung has a profitable quarter

Samsung Electronics tips a surprise record first-quarter profit

13 April 2018 - 13:38
ABOVE EXPECTATIONS Samsung forecast January-March profit to leap 57.6% from a year earlier to 15.6trillion won, beating an average forecast of 14.5trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 21 analysts. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A profitable quarter

Samsung Electronics tipped a surprise record first-quarter profit on Friday, but market reaction was muted due to growing concerns that the semiconductor boom driving the South Korean tech giant’s earnings is about to end. Samsung shares fell after the announcement as analysts forecast similar or lower profit in the second quarter, due to slower growth in DRAM chip prices and higher marketing costs for the company’s flagship Galaxy S9 smartphone.

Hitting the right note

Switzerland’s 10-franc bill was named best bank note of 2017, edging out money from Scotland, Canada, Fiji, Norway and Djibouti to give the Swiss National Bank its second consecutive win. The bank’s new series, first issued in 2016, features motifs from industry and nature rather than portraits of famous individuals. The winning bill, depicting watch movements and a railway tunnel, debuted last October. Of the more than 170 new bank notes released worldwide last year, almost a third were considered in the contest, says the International Bank Note Society, whose objective is to advance the study of paper money.

Reuters

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Ecosystem, not device, is the future for Samsung

Our younger users are becoming the dominant target market
Opinion
1 month ago

