GLOBAL MARKETS: AIG pays top dollar

UK housing woes

A Hometrack report has provided further signs that London’s long housing boom is coming to an end.

The research company’s prediction that prices across the UK capital will start falling by midyear comes just two weeks after Acadata said values are already dropping at the fastest pace since the depths of the recession.

The figures show that Brexit and tax changes aimed at slowing the rampant real estate market in London and the southeast are finally forcing vendors to cut their asking prices.

Bloomberg

AIG pays top dollar

American International Group (AIG) paid new CEO Brian Duperreault US$43.1m last year, a securities filing showed. The finance multinational, which during the financial crisis faced questions over the compensation of former leader Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, had previously outlined the components of Duperreault’s pay, but not the total figure. Excluding one-time components, Duperreault earned $14.9m after rejoining AIG in May, according to the firm’s annual proxy filing to the US Securities & Exchange Commission.

Reuters