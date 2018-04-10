Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: AIG pays top dollar

American International Group paid new CEO Brian Duperreault US$43.1m last year, a securities filing shows

10 April 2018 - 10:00
HITTING A CEILING: House prices are already growing at their slowest pace in seven years across London. They, and fell in 42% of post codes in February, the most since the global financial crisis, Hometrack said.
HITTING A CEILING: House prices are already growing at their slowest pace in seven years across London. They, and fell in 42% of post codes in February, the most since the global financial crisis, Hometrack said.

UK housing woes

A Hometrack report has provided further signs that London’s long housing boom is coming to an end.

The research company’s prediction that prices across the UK capital will start falling by midyear comes just two weeks after Acadata said values are already dropping at the fastest pace since the depths of the recession.

The figures show that Brexit and tax changes aimed at slowing the rampant real estate market in London and the southeast are finally forcing vendors to cut their asking prices.

Bloomberg

AIG pays top dollar

American International Group (AIG) paid new CEO Brian Duperreault US$43.1m last year, a securities filing showed. The finance multinational, which during the financial crisis faced questions over the compensation of former leader Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, had previously outlined the components of Duperreault’s pay, but not the total figure. Excluding one-time components, Duperreault earned $14.9m after rejoining AIG in May, according to the firm’s annual proxy filing to the US Securities & Exchange Commission.

Reuters

AIG launches new cyber threat analysis to gauge companies’ risks

The analysis scores companies on the degree to which a cyber attack may affect their businesses and the potential costs of various cyber incidents
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Tiger Brands facing a food producer’s worst ...
Money & Investing
2.
BACKSTORY: Pizza Hut’s Ewan Davenport
Money & Investing / Backstory
3.
Capitec: still an exceptional business?
Money & Investing
4.
Q&A with Nando’s CEO Mike Cathie
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.