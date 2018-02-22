Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Global wheat tsar

22 February 2018 - 05:00
CORNERED MARKET Helped by fertile soil and more agricultural farm investment, Russian wheat output has boomed in recent years, and allowinged the country to grab market share from major exporters like such as the US and Canada.
It’s been a long time since any country shipped out as much wheat as Russia. As estimates for the Black Sea nation’s harvest keep growing, so does the outlook for exports. The world’s top exporter is now expected to sell 36.6Mt abroad, according to consulting company SovEcon and the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies. The US was the last nation to ship out a greater volume, doing so a quarter of a century ago.

Surviving the storm

A record year for natural-disaster insurance claims worldwide and a decline in fourth-quarter profit wasn’t enough to stop Allianz SE from raising its dividend.

Europe’s biggest insurer will increase its 2017 dividend by 5.3% to €8/share. Analysts expected €7.9, according to Bloomberg’s Dividend Forecast.

Like other insurers, Allianz had to contend with one of the worst Atlantic hurricane seasons in history last year and California’s wildfires in the fourth quarter.

