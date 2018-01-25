GLOBAL MARKETS: Carlsberg ‘must pay market price’ for Vietnam brewer

Carlsberg A/S, the Danish brewer negotiating to buy a majority stake in Hanoi Beer Alcohol & Beverage Joint Stock Corp (Habeco), must pay market price if it wants to acquire Vietnam’s second-largest beer maker. Carlsberg and the Hanoi-based beer maker are working out "issues" in negotiations for the European company’s efforts to expand its stake in the brewer, Vietnamese deputy prime minister Vuong Dinh Hue said in an interview. The European beer maker wants to increase its Habeco stake to 61.79% from 17.51%. Vietnam is accelerating efforts to offload stakes in companies it owns to narrow a fiscal deficit. — Bloomberg

Sanofi to buy Bioverativ for $11.6bn

French health-care group Sanofi has agreed to buy US haemophilia specialist Bioverativ for U$11.6bn, in a deal which it said would boost earnings and strengthen its presence in treatments for rare diseases. Sanofi has agreed to buy all of the outstanding shares of Bioverativ for $105/share in cash, marking a premium of 64% to Bioverativ’s closing price on January 19. — Reuters