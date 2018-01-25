Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Carlsberg ‘must pay market price’ for Vietnam brewer

25 January 2018 - 08:04
THE SALE of shares in Habeco comes after Thai Beverage partnered with a local company to buy a $4.8bn majority stake in the nation’s top brewer, Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp in December. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRENT LEWIN
THE SALE of shares in Habeco comes after Thai Beverage partnered with a local company to buy a $4.8bn majority stake in the nation's top brewer, Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp in December. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRENT LEWIN

Carlsberg A/S, the Danish brewer negotiating to buy a majority stake in Hanoi Beer Alcohol & Beverage Joint Stock Corp (Habeco), must pay market price if it wants to acquire Vietnam’s second-largest beer maker. Carlsberg and the Hanoi-based beer maker are working out "issues" in negotiations for the European company’s efforts to expand its stake in the brewer, Vietnamese deputy prime minister Vuong Dinh Hue said in an interview. The European beer maker wants to increase its Habeco stake to 61.79% from 17.51%. Vietnam is accelerating efforts to offload stakes in companies it owns to narrow a fiscal deficit. — Bloomberg

Sanofi to buy Bioverativ for $11.6bn

French health-care group Sanofi has agreed to buy US haemophilia specialist Bioverativ for U$11.6bn, in a deal which it said would boost earnings and strengthen its presence in treatments for rare diseases. Sanofi has agreed to buy all of the outstanding shares of Bioverativ for $105/share in cash, marking a premium of 64% to Bioverativ’s closing price on January 19. — Reuters

How Steinhoff made Wall Street banks bleed

The cost of the Steinhoff debacle is spreading far and wide
The case for economic optimism in SA

If you listen to the economic experts, the dark days are almost behind us. Some are revising up SA’s growth forecasts beyond 2%. But are they getting ...
Has the Mining Indaba had its day?

Next month’s Mining Indaba in Cape Town — once the industry’s premier event in Africa — is doing its best to lure back attendees who were put off by ...
