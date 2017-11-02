Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Biggest stock collapse in history

While Russia and Nigeria sign nuclear deal

02 November 2017 - 06:31
POWERING UP Russian nuclear company Rosatom is seeking to build power plants in other African countries, including SA. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
POWERING UP Russian nuclear company Rosatom is seeking to build power plants in other African countries, including SA. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Russia and Nigeria sign nuclear deal

Russia has signed agreements with Nigeria to build and operate a nuclear power plant in the oil-rich West African nation that has a deficit of reliable power and faces security challenges by Islamist militants in the far northeast.

In 2009 the nations signed an intergovernmental agreement on co-operation for the peaceful usage of nuclear technologies. Nigeria was in talks with Rosatom to build as many as four nuclear power plants costing about US$20bn.

Africa’s most populous nation distributes an average of 4,500MW of electricity. — Bloomberg

Biggest stock collapse in history

It’s going to take more than the biggest stock slump in world history to convince analysts that PetroChina Co has finally hit bottom.

Ten years after PetroChina peaked on its first day of trading in Shanghai, the state-owned energy producer has lost about US$800bn of market value.

In current dollar terms, it’s the world’s biggest-ever wipeout of shareholder wealth. And if the average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg proves right, PetroChina’s Shanghai shares will sink 16% to a record low in the next 12 months. — Bloomberg

Also in Money & Investing:

Why preference shares are back

It’s an asset class that’s often ignored. But with property stocks under pressure, preference shares are back in vogue
Money & Investing
7 days ago

Battle of the food retailers — which is a buy, which is a sell?

Price war looms: Pick n Pay vs Woolies vs Shoprite vs Spar
Money & Investing
7 days ago

Property investments: How low can Hyprop fall?

The share price has dropped nearly 20% since March, creating a relatively cheap entry point for patient punters
Money & Investing
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dis-Chem or Clicks: which to buy?
Money & Investing
2.
Halting Adcorp’s runaway gravy train
Money & Investing
3.
ANALYSE THIS: Absa Asset Management’s Ann Leepile
Money & Investing / Analyse This
4.
BACKSTORY: Altron CEO Mteto Nyati
Money & Investing / Backstory

Related Articles

Asian oil giant PetroChina delivers lavish dividend
Companies / Transport & Tourism

These are the countries in which it is easiest to do business
World

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Nigerians fume as ‘great warrior’ Zuma looms over city
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.