GLOBAL MARKETS: Microsoft’s hush-hush hack

19 October 2017 - 11:57
BEATING THE BUGS: Many firms, including Microsoft, pay security researchers and hackers ‘bounties’ for information about flaws. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

Microsoft’s secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, say five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.

The company did not disclose the extent of the attack to the public or its customers.

The database contained descriptions of critical and unfixed vulnerabilities in some of the most widely used software in the world. Spies and hackers covet such information because it shows them how to create tools for electronic break-ins. The flaws were probably fixed within months. - Reuters

Frankfurt lures London bankers

Frankfurt is leading the scramble to lure financial jobs from London in the wake of Brexit. At least nine banks have said they’ll move positions there. That could mean 10,000 new jobs and more than US$100m annually in new tax revenue for the German city.

But bankers aren’t overly enthused about the idea. The city of 700,000 is best described as sleepy when compared with London, with its 8.8m population. Bloomberg

