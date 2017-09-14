Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Mercedes-Benz to offer electric option

While Japan is to sell $12bn of Japan Post Holdings

14 September 2017 - 10:52
BELT-TIGHTENING Because electric cars have a lower margin than combustion-engine cars, Daimler has set itself a more ambitious savings target. The company’s Fit for Leadership 4.0 plan targets savings of $4.8bn. Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOSCI
BELT-TIGHTENING Because electric cars have a lower margin than combustion-engine cars, Daimler has set itself a more ambitious savings target. The company’s Fit for Leadership 4.0 plan targets savings of $4.8bn. Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOSCI

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche has said Mercedes-Benz will offer electric versions of all its models by 2022, converting its Smart car brand to become fully electric. Speaking at the company’s investor day in Sindelfingen, Germany, Zetsche said Daimler will offer at least 50 electrified versions of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in hybrid and fully electric variants.

Reuters

Japan to sell $12bn of Japan Post Holdings

Japan’s government has said it will sell US$12bn of Japan Post Holdings stock. Fund managers gave the announcement a tepid reception, saying limited growth prospects are likely to dull demand from institutional investors.

The sale will be the first since the 2015 initial public offering of the postal firm and its two units, Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance. That sale also raised $12bn, which was earmarked for reconstruction of areas devastated by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Reuters

Also in Money & Investing

DRDGOLD: Health issue may be costly

DRDGold shares are benefiting from the rising gold price despite a disappointing dividend and operational challenges
Money & Investing
6 hours ago

How Wiese pulled off a shocking Shoprite coup

It might not be all Wiese hoped for with his Steinhoff/Shoprite merger proposal but it’s an attractive plan B for him
Money & Investing
3 hours ago

TRUSTCO: It’s not exactly clear-cut

Scepticism lingers after Namibian investment company expands into diamond industry
Money & Investing
5 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DRDGOLD: Health issue may be costly
Money & Investing
2.
PIONEER FOODS: Shake-up spooks the market
Money & Investing
3.
GLOBAL MARKETS: Mercedes-Benz to offer electric ...
Money & Investing / Global Markets
4.
BACKSTORY: Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s Brent Williams
Money & Investing / Backstory

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.