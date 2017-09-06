Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Novartis boss to retire

07 September 2017 - 01:00
VASANT NARASIMHAN Just 41, he is among a new generation of youthful leaders at Novartis who have sought to improve the process in which drugs move from research to actually becoming a commercial product. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHELE LIMINA
VASANT NARASIMHAN Just 41, he is among a new generation of youthful leaders at Novartis who have sought to improve the process in which drugs move from research to actually becoming a commercial product. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHELE LIMINA

Novartis CEO Joseph Jimenez will retire in 2018, with chief drug developer Vasant Narasimhan taking over as CEO starting in February, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday. Jimenez (58), is stepping down following a decade at Novartis after having successfully secured US approval for a new gene therapy for leukemia last week but before Novartis returned to sales growth, which the company has forecast will resume in 2018. Reuters

VW, China JVs to recall vehicles over fuel pump issue

Germany’s Volkswagen AG and China joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen will recall 1,818,340 vehicles due to a fuel pump issue, China’s quality watchdog said on Monday.

The recall will be effective December 25, said the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection & Quarantine in an online statement.

It was not immediately clear whether the recall was part of a previously announced global recall. Reuters

Also in Money & Investing

Massmart: another day, another excuse

Cost-cutting helps to ease the pain but retailer has a long way to go before its high-volume model becomes effective
Money & Investing
6 days ago

Banking shares: Who to buy. Who to avoid

Lower business confidence is discouraging companies from borrowing money to spend on expansion
Money & Investing
7 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: What Christo did next

Shoprite is flourishing and has great plans, but a merger with Steinhoff remains the largest shareholder’s goal
Money & Investing
7 days ago

Private education: where to put your money

AdvTech and Curro are flourishing in a market that seems to have promising potential for further expansion
Money & Investing
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bidvest after Joffe. Good for investors?
Money & Investing
2.
Sibanye’s new gold rush
Money & Investing
3.
BACKSTORY: HMD Global’s Justin Maier
Money & Investing / Backstory
4.
ANALYSE THIS: PSG Asset Management’s Ian Scott
Money & Investing / Analyse This

Related Articles

Novartis starts testing new malaria drug as resistant strain spreads
Companies

Switzerland’s Novartis to lift investment in medical research in SA
National / Health

VW to recall more than 1.8-million cars with faulty fuel pumps in China
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.