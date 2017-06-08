Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Polyus selling $700m stake

While World Bank sees global growth rising

08 June 2017 - 10:15
SULEIMAN KERIMOV Polyus PJSC’s parent, Polyus Gold International, delisted from London in late 2015 after the Kerimov family, which controls the company, bought up shares as part of a plan to domicile in Russia. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
SULEIMAN KERIMOV Polyus PJSC’s parent, Polyus Gold International, delisted from London in late 2015 after the Kerimov family, which controls the company, bought up shares as part of a plan to domicile in Russia. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG

Polyus selling $700m stake

Polyus PJSC is selling shares worth at least US$700m as Russia’s largest gold producer seeks to meet Moscow’s stock-listing rules and raise cash. It is offering at least 7% of the company through a combination of new and existing shares owned by the family of billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, according to a statement. Some of the shares will be traded as global depository receipts on the London Stock Exchange, marking a return to the city for Polyus, which withdrew its listing two years ago. Bloomberg

World Bank sees global growth rising

The World Bank has kept its outlook for the global economy unchanged, forecasting a modest pick-up in growth despite uncertainty about monetary policy and the risk of a surge in protectionism. The development lender projects that the world economy will grow by 2.7% this year and 2.9% next year, the same as its January forecast.

"Global activity is firming broadly as expected," the bank said in a report released on Sunday. "Manufacturing and trade are picking up, confidence is improving, and international financing conditions remain benign." Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
GLOBAL MARKETS: Polyus selling $700m stake
Money & Investing / Global Markets
2.
SA Taxi drives Transaction Capital
Money & Investing
3.
Absa won’t become a state bank
Money & Investing
4.
Order carefully from JSE’s food sector to avoid ...
Money & Investing

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.