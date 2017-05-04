GLOBAL MARKETS: BP and Sydney's second airport

Second Sydney airport to be ‘catalyst for jobs, growth’

Australia’s government says it will build a long-awaited second airport for Sydney after the operator of the city’s existing hub ruled out developing the project because of the "considerable" risks to shareholders.

Details of the plan for Western Sydney Airport will be unveiled in the budget next week, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement. The new airport, he added, will be a major catalyst for jobs and economic growth in the region and is a vitally important project.

Bloomberg