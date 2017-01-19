GLOBAL MARKETS: Global growth and Honda sales

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is taking a cautious stance towards the policies of US president-elect Donald Trump, who takes office this week, assuming only a modest boost to the US economy from his promise of fiscal stimulus. The IMF maintained its forecast for global growth of 3.4% in 2017, the Washington-based organisation said on Monday. - Bloomberg

Honda expects global sales to increase this year

Honda Motor Company is projecting an increase in global sales in the fiscal year starting April based on demand in the US and China, according to a person familiar with the vehicle maker’s plans.

The Tokyo-based company has informed suppliers of its target to sell 5.15m cars in the 2017 fiscal year, rising from the 4.98m units projected for the 12 months ending March 31, said the source, who asked not to be named. The target could be revised, as the company announces its annual earnings forecast around May, the source said.

The company declined to comment on the sales plan. - Bloomberg