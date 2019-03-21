CHECKOUT COUNTER: Japanese just love our Rooibos

1. Illy buys Prestat

Italy’s Illy Group will buy Buckingham Palace’s chocolate truffle supplier Prestat. The Illy family, owner of one of Italy’s most renowned coffee brands, illycaffè, has diversified into premium chocolate, tea and wine brands. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The chocolate maker was founded in 1902 by pastry chef Louis Dufour, who created the first chocolate truffles in 1895. Prestat posted revenues of £7m last year. The UK chocolatier is said to be the inspiration for Roald Dahl’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.