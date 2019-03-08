CHECKOUT COUNTER: Puma takes over from Nike

2. FedEx to test delivery robot

FedEx plans to begin testing a robot to handle home deliveries for partners ranging from Walmart to Pizza Hut in the US. FedEx is teaming up with Deka Development & Research, whose founder, Dean Kamen, invented the Segway stand-up scooter and iBot stair-climbing wheelchair, for its project.

The company said the robots could become part of its SameDay service that operates in 1,900 cities around the world.