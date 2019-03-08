CHECKOUT COUNTER: Puma takes over from Nike
Puma has signed a partnership with English Premier League champions Manchester City, taking over from Nike as it seeks to make up for the loss of Arsenal to rival adidas. British media have reported that the deal could be worth £50m a year, more than double what Nike was paying, making it the third-biggest in English soccer, behind adidas’s sponsorship of Manchester United and Nike’s partnership with Chelsea.
2. FedEx to test delivery robot
FedEx plans to begin testing a robot to handle home deliveries for partners ranging from Walmart to Pizza Hut in the US. FedEx is teaming up with Deka Development & Research, whose founder, Dean Kamen, invented the Segway stand-up scooter and iBot stair-climbing wheelchair, for its project.
The company said the robots could become part of its SameDay service that operates in 1,900 cities around the world.
3. Tesla to move sales online
Tesla has announced it will start selling a version of its Model 3 in the US at a price of $35,000, finally delivering on a promise it made more than two years ago. To help lower the price, the firm plans to close showrooms and is switching to an online-only sales model. Tesla has 378 stores and service locations globally.
4. LVMH’s experiential push
LVMH, in collaboration with property developer O&H, plans to develop a new London hotel, spa and luxury flagship store to give customers an experience that goes further than just shopping. The company owns luxury fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine and Fendi.