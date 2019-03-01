CHECKOUT COUNTER: Puma, Porsche Design team up
1. Nutella factory shut
Ferrero has temporarily halted activity at the biggest production plant of its Nutella spread because of a quality issue. Located in France’s Normandy region, the facility produces a third of all the Nutella jars sold globally. Ferrero, which also makes Ferrero Rocher pralines and Kinder chocolate eggs, last week reported sales of €10.7bn for the year to August 30.
2. J&J in US probe
US authorities are investigating Johnson & Johnson, spurred by concerns about asbestos contamination of its talc products, such as baby powder. The inquiries by the department of justice and the Securities & Exchange Commission follow news reports in December that said the firm had known about the risks for decades. The firm, which contested the reports, said it was co-operating.
3. Kellogg stockpiles Pringles
The Kellogg Co is taking measures to protect Britons from a potential shortage of Pringles. With Britain at risk of leaving the EU on March 29 without a divorce deal — known as a "hard" Brexit — several big consumer companies have begun to prepare for the disruption that could ensue. Pringles is the UK’s second-favourite brand of chips after PepsiCo’s Walkers.
4. Puma, Porsche Design team up
Puma is launching a joint collection with Porsche Design, the fashion and accessories brand owned by the German car company, tapping into demand for premium products just as luxury labels are moving into the market for sportswear.