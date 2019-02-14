Money & Investing / Checkout Counter

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Amazon invests in self-driving vehicle

Amazon has invested in Aurora, a highly regarded Silicon Valley start-up which develops technology to power fully autonomous vehicles

14 February 2019 - 05:00
Driverless car. Picture: BLOOMBERG

1. Game over

One of Nintendo’s longest-running bulls ended a four-year recommendation to buy the stock and cut his share price target by 44% on concerns that earnings from the Switch console have peaked. Hirotoshi Murakami, an analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, lowered his rating to neutral from overweight. The 12-month share forecast was cut to ¥26,400, 9.8% below the closing price, compared with ¥47,000 earlier.

2. Sneakers are coming …

adidas plans to release a full line of Game of Thrones x UltraBoost 4.0. It reportedly features six sneakers that will be cloaked in the colours of some of the houses, groups and figures of Westeros, such as the Lannisters, the Starks, the Targaryens, White Walkers, Night’s Watch and the dragons. The HBO fantasy drama will premiere its eighth and final season on April 14.

3. Hooking up

SA’s Sea Harvest International has approached fishing and seafood distribution firm Mareterram’s board with an offer to acquire the company. Sea Harvest International already has a 56% stake in Western Australia’s Mareterram and is understood to be after the rest of the company’s shares. The thinly traded company has a market capitalisation of A$32m.

4. Amazon invests in self-driving vehicle

Amazon has invested in Aurora, a highly regarded Silicon Valley start-up which develops technology to powerfully autonomous vehicles. The retail giant is part of a handful of investors that participated in the funding round, which raised more than $530m. The funding values Aurora at more than $2.5bn.

