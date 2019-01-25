CHECKOUT COUNTER: The future of footwear
1. Godiva shortlists bidders
Baring Private Equity Asia and CVC Capital Partners are among suitors picked to make final offers for Asia-Pacific assets being sold by chocolatier Godiva, people with knowledge of the matter have told Bloomberg.
The assets could fetch as much as $1.5bn. Godiva is owned by Istanbul-based Yildiz Holding, which also owns British biscuit maker McVitie’s. MBK Partners and Marunouchi Capital were also chosen to proceed to the next round of bidding.
2. Coca-Cola grows portfolio
Coca-Cola has launched a line of alcohol-free sparkling drinks called Bar Nøne, featuring sangria, dry aged cider, Bellini spritz and spiced ginger mule cocktails. With the tagline "All the spirit without the spirits", each drink has between 70 and 130 calories, making Bar Nøne a lighter option than the average beer or cocktail. The drinks are sold only in the US, with a four-pack selling for $10.99.
3. Michelle Obama’s memoir hotter than ‘Fifty Shades’
Amazon says Becoming, Michelle Obama’s memoir, has enjoyed the longest streak at No 1 for any book since Fifty Shades of Grey came out in 2012. Becoming was released on November 13, specifically timed to maximise holiday season sales.
4. The future of footwear
Nike has unveiled its first self-lacing smart basketball shoe. The Adapt BB, priced at $350, does more than just lace itself. A power-lacing system called Fit Adapt helps users adjust to the perfect fit using the Nike Adapt mobile app. A custom motor tightens or loosens shoes to fit each foot.