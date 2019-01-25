CHECKOUT COUNTER: The future of footwear

1. Godiva shortlists bidders

Baring Private Equity Asia and CVC Capital Partners are among suitors picked to make final offers for Asia-Pacific assets being sold by chocolatier Godiva, people with knowledge of the matter have told Bloomberg.

The assets could fetch as much as $1.5bn. Godiva is owned by Istanbul-based Yildiz Holding, which also owns British biscuit maker McVitie’s. MBK Partners and Marunouchi Capital were also chosen to proceed to the next round of bidding.