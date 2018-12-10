CHECKOUT COUNTER: Kellogg’s to label cereals
1. Carrefour’s Kenyan move
Carrefour’s franchisee in Kenya, Majid Al Futtaim, has signed a partnership agreement with online retailer Jumia to offer online shopping in the East African nation from January. The deal will allow the retailer to use Jumia’s e-commerce platform and network to offer its products to more Kenyans, where it started operations in 2016 and has six outlets.
2. Under scrutiny
Germany’s antitrust authority has launched an investigation into whether e-commerce giant Amazon is exploiting its market dominance in its relations with third-party retailers that use its website as a marketplace. The move comes as European regulators have been taking a tough line on tech giants such as Google and Facebook, with the European Commission also looking into Amazon’s dual role as retailer and marketplace.
3. Unilever boss steps down
Unilever said this week that its CEO, Paul Polman, 62, was retiring and would be replaced by the head of its beauty unit, Alan Jope, 54, from January 1. Polman’s last significant act at Unilever is likely to be a medium-sized acquisition to build out its presence in India. Jope, 54, has been at Unilever, which produces Marmite and Dove soap, his whole career.
4. Kellogg’s to label cereals
Kellogg’s is to put "traffic light" labelling on most of its cereal packs sold in the UK from January, having previously refused to do so. The UK government’s voluntary scheme, introduced in 2013, indicates whether sugar, salt and fat levels are high, medium or low using red, amber and green colours, based on the amount per 100g.