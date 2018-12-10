CHECKOUT COUNTER: Kellogg’s to label cereals

1. Carrefour’s Kenyan move

Carrefour’s franchisee in Kenya, Majid Al Futtaim, has signed a partnership agreement with online retailer Jumia to offer online shopping in the East African nation from January. The deal will allow the retailer to use Jumia’s e-commerce platform and network to offer its products to more Kenyans, where it started operations in 2016 and has six outlets.

2. Under scrutiny

Germany’s antitrust authority has launched an investigation into whether e-commerce giant Amazon is exploiting its market dominance in its relations with third-party retailers that use its website as a marketplace. The move comes as European regulators have been taking a tough line on tech giants such as Google and Facebook, with the European Commission also looking into Amazon’s dual role as retailer and marketplace.