CHECKOUT COUNTER: KitKat pops up in SA

1. KitKat pops up in SA

Nestlé is to launch its KitKat Chocolatory pop-up store in SA. The pop-up is part of Nestlé’s attempt to offer personalisation to consumers through brick-and-mortar retail. The pop-up, which runs for four weeks from November 24 at Midrand’s Mall of Africa, allows consumers to design their own bars. A special-edition collection of KitKats featuring local flavours such as milk tart will also be sold.

2. The buzz around Burberry

Burberry, which is repositioning itself, reported half-year adjusted operating profit of £173m, slightly ahead of a consensus of £169m. Sales fell 3%, in line with forecasts. The company hailed the "exceptional" response to new chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s first collection. The brand is attempting to change from being an "accessible" label to a true luxury player.

3. Amazon splits HQ2

Amazon has chosen New York City and Northern Virginia as its joint second headquarters, sources told The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. The company sparked a bidding frenzy in which 238 US cities made proposals last year when it said it would invest over $5bn to create an "HQ2" in addition to its home base in Seattle and hire up to 50,000 people. The company was expected to confirm the move this week.

4. Pick n Pay wastes not

In line with its waste-reduction initiatives retailer Pick n Pay has introduced two reverse vending machines in the vicinity of its V&A Waterfront store in Cape Town, into which visitors can throw their discarded waste for recycling. The machines will accept all recyclable waste products that carry a barcode.