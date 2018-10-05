CHECKOUT COUNTER: Nespresso bets on Zim
1. Hacking: Uber coughs up
Uber will pay $148m and tighten data security after the ride-hailing company failed to notify drivers that hackers had stolen their personal information. The San Francisco-based company reached the agreement with all 50 US states and the District of Columbia after a huge data breach in 2016. Uber failed to disclose the leak for more than a year after discovering it.
2. Amazon touts its best
Amazon has opened a new store that sells only its best products. The store is located in Manhattan’s SoHo neighbourhood in New York and is called Amazon 4-Star. It features items customers have rated four stars and above, as well as products that the website’s data shows are trending and on customers’ wish lists.
3. Dumpin’ ‘Donuts’
Dunkin’ Donuts is dropping the "Donuts" from its name starting in January. The chain is focusing more on beverages, which now account for about 60% of its business. Dunkin’ has more than 12,500 restaurants globally. It will continue to produce doughnuts. Its new logo will still have the rounded font and orange-and-pink colour scheme that the company has used since 1973.
4. Nespresso bets on Zim
Nestlé’s Nespresso unit expects to start selling limited-edition Zimbabwe coffee capsules to global consumers next year, as single-origin beans gain in popularity. The company will spend $1.25m over five years to revive the Southern African country’s coffee industry and stimulate the rural economy. The investment follows similar efforts Nestlé has made to revive coffee production in South Sudan and in former conflict zones in Colombia.
