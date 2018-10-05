CHECKOUT COUNTER: Nespresso bets on Zim

3. Dumpin’ ‘Donuts’

Dunkin’ Donuts is dropping the "Donuts" from its name starting in January. The chain is focusing more on beverages, which now account for about 60% of its business. Dunkin’ has more than 12,500 restaurants globally. It will continue to produce doughnuts. Its new logo will still have the rounded font and orange-and-pink colour scheme that the company has used since 1973.