CHECKOUT COUNTER: Krispy Kreme on the go in SA

1. Samsung doubles down in India
Samsung Electronics opened its biggest mobile store in the world in India this week as it tries to take pole position in the world’s second-biggest smartphone market amid fierce competition from Chinese brands.
The tech giant’s 3,000m² store in Bengaluru will help it extend its lead in India over global rival Apple, which has yet to open any flagship stores in the country.
2. Krispy Kreme on the go
Krispy Kreme doughnuts will soon be available at 23 petrol stations and supermarkets in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
The US chain, which opened in SA in 2015 through a franchise agreement with Fournews, said "off-premise" sales comprise as much as 40% of its business in the UK and Australia — where the model is operational.
3. Adobe to buy Marketo
Adobe Systems will buy software company Marketo for $4.75bn from Vista Equity Partners Management, adding heft to its cloud-based digital marketing business.
The Photoshop maker is sharpening its focus on the fast-growing cloud business, a competitive market dominated by Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce.
4. Alibaba ends jobs promise
Alibaba chairman Jack Ma said the company can no longer meet its promise to create 1-million jobs in the US due to US-China trade tensions.
Ma met US President Donald Trump two years ago and laid out the e-commerce giant’s plan to bring 1-million small US businesses onto its platform to sell to Chinese consumers over the next five years.
