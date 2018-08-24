Money & Investing / Checkout Counter

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Rolls-Royce’s battery play

Rolls-Royce will make its own battery-powered ship engines

24 August 2018 - 10:41

1. Rolls-Royce’s battery play

Rolls-Royce will make its own battery-powered ship engines. Branded SAVe Energy, the new system will be produced at the Rolls-Royce Power Electric site in Bergen, Norway.

The move signals a push towards hybrid and electric vessels. The company has been delivering energy storage systems since 2010 but the actual energy storage units were previously supplied by an external party.

2. Paying the price

Net revenue at Uber rose quicker than gross bookings in the quarter to June as the company dialled back on promotional subsidies of rides.

Under the leadership of Dara Khosrowshahi, who became CEO in September, the company is pouring more cash into new services such as bike sharing and Uber Eats.

3. Two become one

Magazine publisher Condé Nast will integrate the international and US teams that produce Condé Nast Traveller, one of its most popular titles.

Like other media operators, it is grappling with the shift from print to digital publishing. The move will result in some editorial job losses in New York. The new transatlantic team will begin publishing jointly starting with the January 2019 issue.

4. Walmart tops expectations

Walmart posted its strongest sales gain in more than a decade, fuelled by its grocery business where shoppers frequented its stores more often and spent more per trip.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.29 versus the $1.22 that was expected for the quarter ended in July. The Arkansas-based retailer said US online sales rose 40% during the quarter.

Walmart’s bounce back bodes well for US retailers

The company has recovered from a lacklustre start to the year with the strongest sales gain in more than a decade fuelled by its grocery business
World
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Naspers: why Tencent is ailing
Money & Investing
2.
The curse of South Deep
Money & Investing
3.
Johnny Copelyn takes a gamble on platinum
Money & Investing
4.
Aveng struggles for survival
Money & Investing

Related Articles

Rolls-Royce stock up despite concerns about its Boeing jets
Companies

Walmart asks suppliers to look beyond China for sources of cosmetics
Companies

Indian regulator clears Walmart’s $16bn acquisition of Flipkart
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Fix the system that issues driver permits before amending act
Opinion

Uber says transport act changes will be unfair to drivers without permits
National

THE FT COLUMN: Uber, Airbnb and other pillars of the sharing economy have to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.