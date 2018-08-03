CHECKOUT COUNTER: This is the busiest airport in the world

1. Baby formula helps Reckitt grow

Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of Nurofen painkillers, reported higher than expected quarterly sales. The results were boosted by the Mead Johnson baby formula business acquired last year for $18bn. Like-for-like sales grew 4% in the second quarter, beating analysts’ expectations of 2.9% growth. The company has raised its full-year sales outlook.

2. Starbucks pays big bucks

Starbucks is raising its dividend and increasing its share buyback programme to return $10bn more to shareholders by 2020 than previously promised, CEO Kevin Johnson said on a conference call last week, after the release of quarterly results. The coffee chain posted revenue of $6.31bn in the period, exceeding Wall Street forecasts for $6.26bn.

3. Busiest airport in the world

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International is the busiest passenger airport in the world according to the Airports Council International’s preliminary passenger data for 2017.

According to the data, 103.9 million domestic and international passengers passed through the Georgia airport in 2017. Its leading competitor, Beijing Capital International Airport, had 95.7 million passengers in 2017 compared with 94 million in 2016.

4. Uber’s vomit fee

Uber SA is reportedly charging users who vomit in a vehicle. The company told Business Insider SA that the amount is based on how much it costs the driver to clean the vehicle.

"Uber wants all users (drivers and passengers) to exercise good judgment and behave decently towards other people in the car when riding with Uber, just as you would in any public place," says the company.