CHECKOUT COUNTER: Apple launches green fund

1. Jeff’s giant leap

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is reportedly planning to charge passengers between $200,000 and $300,000 for its first trips into space next year.

Blue Origin is working towards making civilian space flight an important niche in the global space economy. Bezos has competition from fellow billionaires Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic and Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, whose SpaceX has a stated goal to enable people to live on other planets.