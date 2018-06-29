CHECKOUT COUNTER: Kellogg’s sued over salmonella allegations

1. Jay Z gets Puma gig

Rap mogul and businessman Jay Z has been hired by German brand Puma as creative director of its basketball division. He will influence player signings, product design and marketing strategy. Jay Z is the founder of streaming service Tidal and entertainment company Roc Nation.

2. Kellogg’s sued over salmonella allegations

Two women have filed the first lawsuits accusing Kellogg’s of being negligent in selling Honey Smacks cereal that was contaminated with salmonella. US health officials say the cereal resulted in 73 people in 31 states becoming ill. The Michigan-based company announced it was recalling an estimated 1.3m cases of its Honey Smacks cereal due to the potential for salmonella contamination.